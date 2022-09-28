DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Tops $42,350.77

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $42,350.77 and approximately $4,864.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “As a unified currency of the Dragon Vein, DVC can be used to trade, rent and purchase content within the ecosystems, as well as customize your favorite content. DVC can be used to complete the distribution and promotion of VR content, intellectual property trading, intellectual property ownership confirmation, equipment trading, etc.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

