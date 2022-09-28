Draken Trading Down 47.7% Over Last 7 Days (DRK)

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Draken coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Draken has a market cap of $312,635.17 and approximately $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Draken has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Draken alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005544 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Starter (START) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Draken Coin Profile

DRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Draken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Draken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Draken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Draken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.