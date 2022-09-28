Drep [new] Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $20.58 million and $1.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.29 or 1.00121956 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078928 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

