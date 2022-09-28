DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DSS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DSS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for DSS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
DSS Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of DSS opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
