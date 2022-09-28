Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $868,879.83 and $17,042.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,401.82 or 0.99958553 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057728 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063478 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

DUCK is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars.

