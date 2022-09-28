DuckDaoDime Market Capitalization Tops $3.03 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00010788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,446,178 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

