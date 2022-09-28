Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Set at C$31.00 by Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) has been given a C$31.00 price target by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.95% from the company’s previous close.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 17.4 %

TSE:DND opened at C$15.35 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$50.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

