Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Set at C$31.00 by Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) has been given a C$31.00 price target by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.95% from the company’s previous close.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 17.4 %
TSE:DND opened at C$15.35 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$50.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31.
About Dye & Durham
