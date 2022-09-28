Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

DYNT stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

