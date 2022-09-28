e-Money Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,211.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, e-Money has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and $104,211.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
e-Money Profile
e-Money launched on March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 120,857,724 coins and its circulating supply is 68,922,969 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com.
Buying and Selling e-Money
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.