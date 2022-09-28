e-Money Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,211.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, e-Money has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and $104,211.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money launched on March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 120,857,724 coins and its circulating supply is 68,922,969 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com.

Buying and Selling e-Money

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

