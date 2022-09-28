Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $7.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.83. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $17.36 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $583.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.66%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.9% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

