Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
Eastern Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of EML stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.86. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.