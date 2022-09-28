Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EML stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.86. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eastern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.