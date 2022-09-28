EasyFi (EZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,238.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $421,848.39 and approximately $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,563.66 or 0.99929151 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057228 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00063483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079052 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a universal layer 2 lending protocol built for DeFi focused on scalability, composability, and adoption. It has been designed as an open network infrastructure to run on public networks to facilitate an end to end lending & borrowing of digital assets and related financial products. EasyFi native token ‘EASY’ will be used for the following key functions: Governance: $EASY token will enable users to be able to play part in the protocol’s governance as EasyFi is going to become a DAO and enable the community to control various governance decisions w.r.t. Running the protocol. Protocol Incentivization: will enable users to earn rewards from time to time and provide them with voting rights in the upkeep of the protocol and continuous development. Staking rewards: $EASY token will enable various projects to launch their lending and borrowing markets on the EasyFi network hence will enable them to reward the users to stake $EASY tokens for earning rewards in form of tokens of the respective markets and interact with corresponding markets on the protocol. Cross market interaction: EasyFi is the first protocol in the DeFi space to enable dual token farming, hence enabling various markets being launched on EASYFI to be able to incentivize EASYFi users to interact with those respective markets. Cross Chain Settlement: $EASY tokens will be used as a cross-chain settlement instrument in the various bridges created to communicate and share the liquidity with various other sidechain and main chains being built over a period of time like Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

