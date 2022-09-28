easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 805 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 805 ($9.73) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 167.62% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price objective on easyJet in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on easyJet in a report on Monday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

easyJet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 300.80 ($3.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 294.40 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 371.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 447.24.

Insider Activity

About easyJet

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,717 shares of company stock worth $1,025,021.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

