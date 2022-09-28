easyJet (LON:EZJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $284.00

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 286.17 ($3.46), with a volume of 609003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.80 ($3.63).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 371.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 447.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,021 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

