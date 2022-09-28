ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Senior Officer Purchases C$47,700.00 in Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$4.68 on Wednesday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

