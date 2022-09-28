Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $193.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

