Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Eden (EDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $313,553.10 and $93.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

