Edge (EDGE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14,153.00

Edge (EDGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Edge has a market cap of $3.34 million and $14,153.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edge has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Edge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010981 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Edge Profile
Edge launched on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.
Edge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
