Edgecoin (EDGT) One Day Volume Hits $1.80 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Edgecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $10.00 billion and $1.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Coin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 9,999,812,595 coins. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

