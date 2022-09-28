Eidelman Virant Capital Has $950,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

