Einsteinium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,238.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $1.99 million and $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00275200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001340 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016986 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004570 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,871,295 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.