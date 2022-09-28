Electra Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,682.00 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $104,682.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,546,191,806 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra Protocol is a decentralized, open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency project that is lightning fast at near-zero fees. It aims to create a global payment ecosystem with several relevant features for businesses and consumers.”

