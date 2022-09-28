Electric Cash (ELCASH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $594,865.68

Electric Cash (ELCASH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Electric Cash has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005525 BTC on popular exchanges. Electric Cash has a market cap of $594,865.68 and approximately $33,710.00 worth of Electric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.24 or 0.01798258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Electric Cash’s total supply is 4,134,775 coins and its circulating supply is 555,950 coins. Electric Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electric Cash is a payment protocol designed to be accessible and lightweight, with a focus on reducing transaction fees. Fast and free transactions on a secure and decentralized network make ELCASH ideal for everyday payments.”

