Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,772.43 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00158019 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark’s launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com.

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.