Elementeum (ELET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,413.73

Elementeum (ELET) traded up 92.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $11,413.73 and approximately $32.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elementeum has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011017 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10524448 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Elementeum
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com.
Elementeum Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.