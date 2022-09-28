Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.21.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $93.78 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

