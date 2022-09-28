Ellevest Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City State Bank bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in State Street by 165.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.