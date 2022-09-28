Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,038 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential Increases Dividend

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

