Ellevest Inc. Purchases 3,139 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

