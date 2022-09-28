Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Up 0.4 %
ELTK opened at $3.60 on Monday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -1.69.
About Eltek
