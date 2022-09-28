ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0026 (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $610,856.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,913,008 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

