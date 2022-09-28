Elysian Price Tops $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. Elysian has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014938 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

