Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.