Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.63.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,633,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
