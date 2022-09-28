Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,633,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.55. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.