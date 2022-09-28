Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 46.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $125,682.65 and $57.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00211487 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00193908 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005526 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.