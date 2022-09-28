Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 46.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $125,682.65 and $57.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00211487 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008049 BTC.
- Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00193908 BTC.
- Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005526 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Endor Protocol Profile
Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Endor Protocol
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
