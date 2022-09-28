Enecuum Market Capitalization Reaches $2.76 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Enecuum has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $2.76 million and $333,844.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enecuum

Enecuum launched on June 21st, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 203,028,671 coins. Enecuum’s official website is enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining.The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining.”

