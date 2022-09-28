Energi Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $157,332.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00089257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00031292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007914 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,729,200 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

