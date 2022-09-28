Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Up 7.4%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.77. 13,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 859,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Energy Vault Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at $33,030,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,727,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Vault by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

