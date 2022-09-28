ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €19.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($19.39) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) price target on ENI in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

ETR ENI opened at €10.70 ($10.92) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.61 and its 200 day moving average is €12.55. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.53 ($10.74) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.10).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

