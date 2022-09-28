Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Tops $461.10 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $461.10 million and approximately $50.42 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004091 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010889 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Enjin Coin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Enjin Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
