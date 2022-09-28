EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last Week

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $74,790.00 and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 80,328 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

