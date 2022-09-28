EPIK Prime (EPIK) 1-Day Volume Tops $439,667.00

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $439,667.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. Telegram | Instagram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

