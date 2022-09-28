ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of ePlus worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $17,087,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ePlus by 48.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 163,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ePlus by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 123,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 85,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $69.74.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

