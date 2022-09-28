Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $212.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Equifax traded as low as $168.64 and last traded at $168.76, with a volume of 9497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.35.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,565,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Equifax by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About Equifax



Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

