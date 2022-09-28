Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 14,373 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,071,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 148,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 51.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 483,152 shares during the last quarter.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

