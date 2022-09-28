Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,277,000 after purchasing an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,763,000 after acquiring an additional 311,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

