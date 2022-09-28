Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 3,294 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

