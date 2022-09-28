Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

