Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $59.78 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

