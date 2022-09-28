Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.11). The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.51.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

